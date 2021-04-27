Patten & Patten Inc. TN Has $2.92 Million Stock Holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Patten & Patten Inc. TN raised its position in General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 21.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 222,303 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 39,160 shares during the quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s holdings in General Electric were worth $2,919,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in General Electric in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Savior LLC grew its holdings in shares of General Electric by 157.7% during the 4th quarter. Savior LLC now owns 2,564 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,569 shares in the last quarter. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Electric during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Perkins Coie Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of General Electric during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Electric during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. 60.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other General Electric news, Director Paula Rosput Reynolds bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.50 per share, with a total value of $62,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 26,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $331,250. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on GE shares. Barclays increased their target price on General Electric from $15.00 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of General Electric in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of General Electric in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $15.00 price objective on General Electric and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on General Electric from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.21.

Shares of GE traded down $0.50 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $13.07. 3,539,906 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 79,409,906. General Electric has a 52 week low of $5.48 and a 52 week high of $14.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $114.82 billion, a PE ratio of 37.69, a PEG ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.06.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The conglomerate reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. General Electric had a return on equity of 5.37% and a net margin of 4.52%. The company had revenue of $17.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.66 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that General Electric will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 8th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 5th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.31%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.15%.

General Electric Profile

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. The company's Power segment offers heavy-duty and aeroderivative gas turbines for utilities, independent power producers, and industrial applications; maintenance, service, and upgrade solutions to plant assets and their operational lifecycle; steam power technology for fossil and nuclear applications, including boilers, generators, steam turbines, and air quality control systems; and advanced reactor technologies solutions comprising reactors, fuels, and support services for boiling water reactors.

