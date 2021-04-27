Patten & Patten Inc. TN Has $27.38 Million Stock Holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Patten & Patten Inc. TN reduced its position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 0.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 112,743 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,080 shares during the quarter. PayPal comprises 2.2% of Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s holdings in PayPal were worth $27,379,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Murphy Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of PayPal by 181.4% during the 1st quarter. Murphy Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,242 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,272,000 after acquiring an additional 3,379 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of PayPal by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 351,894 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $85,454,000 after acquiring an additional 3,199 shares during the last quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of PayPal by 144.4% during the 4th quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 6,759 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,583,000 after acquiring an additional 3,994 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in shares of PayPal by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 290,163 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $67,956,000 after acquiring an additional 33,838 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of PayPal by 302.4% during the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 5,545 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,299,000 after acquiring an additional 4,167 shares during the last quarter. 82.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on PayPal from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Raymond James increased their target price on PayPal from $296.00 to $333.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Wedbush increased their target price on PayPal from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on PayPal from $245.00 to $292.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their target price on PayPal from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. PayPal currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $279.00.

PYPL stock traded down $2.88 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $268.84. 186,390 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,030,716. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $115.90 and a twelve month high of $309.14. The company has a market capitalization of $315.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 101.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $252.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $235.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The credit services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.08. PayPal had a return on equity of 18.31% and a net margin of 15.48%. The business had revenue of $6.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.09 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

In other PayPal news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.33, for a total transaction of $1,081,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,238 shares in the company, valued at $5,200,608.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark Britto sold 1,152 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.11, for a total transaction of $310,014.72. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 81,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,056,524.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 247,350 shares of company stock worth $65,644,738. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About PayPal

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Hyperwallet, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

