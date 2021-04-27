Patten & Patten Inc. TN Has $4.63 Million Holdings in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Patten & Patten Inc. TN cut its position in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) by 2.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,880 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 645 shares during the quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $4,630,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IBM Retirement Fund grew its stake in American Water Works by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 6,726 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,032,000 after buying an additional 837 shares during the last quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. grew its stake in American Water Works by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 24,645 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,695,000 after buying an additional 1,888 shares during the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in American Water Works by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 67,910 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,181,000 after purchasing an additional 4,980 shares during the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in American Water Works by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 287,395 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $43,971,000 after purchasing an additional 12,852 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Terry L. Blaker grew its position in American Water Works by 19.8% in the 4th quarter. Terry L. Blaker now owns 9,433 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,447,000 after purchasing an additional 1,556 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

Get American Water Works alerts:

Shares of NYSE AWK traded down $1.68 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $156.03. The company had a trading volume of 7,112 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,062,497. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $112.50 and a 52 week high of $172.56. The stock has a market cap of $28.31 billion, a PE ratio of 43.21, a PEG ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.87. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $148.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $153.26.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.80. American Water Works had a net margin of 17.63% and a return on equity of 11.03%. The company had revenue of $923.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $925.50 million. Equities analysts anticipate that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on AWK. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of American Water Works from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $159.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. US Capital Advisors restated an “overweight” rating on shares of American Water Works in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Atlantic Securities began coverage on shares of American Water Works in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $173.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of American Water Works from $173.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $155.00.

About American Water Works

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 16 states serving approximately 3.5 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, such as food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

Featured Article: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AWK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK).

Receive News & Ratings for American Water Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Water Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.