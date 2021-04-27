Patten & Patten Inc. TN Has $6.32 Million Stock Position in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Patten & Patten Inc. TN lowered its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) by 7.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 177,466 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 13,714 shares during the quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $6,318,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WY. Clark Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Weyerhaeuser in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. CX Institutional increased its position in Weyerhaeuser by 64.8% in the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 824 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in Weyerhaeuser in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Weyerhaeuser in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Weyerhaeuser in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.46% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Russell S. Hagen sold 24,000 shares of Weyerhaeuser stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.10, for a total transaction of $770,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on WY. Raymond James upgraded shares of Weyerhaeuser from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $29.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.38.

Shares of NYSE:WY traded up $0.67 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $39.51. 259,019 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,520,579. Weyerhaeuser has a 1-year low of $16.05 and a 1-year high of $39.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $36.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market cap of $29.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 95.47 and a beta of 1.96.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.01). Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 3.59% and a net margin of 4.67%. The business had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.03 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 36.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Weyerhaeuser will post 0.95 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. Weyerhaeuser’s payout ratio is 174.36%.

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

