Patten & Patten Inc. TN Increases Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Patten & Patten Inc. TN grew its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 57,599 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,645 shares during the quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s holdings in Chevron were worth $6,036,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CVX. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Chevron during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Chevron during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Chevron during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Chevron during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, PARK CIRCLE Co grew its stake in shares of Chevron by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. PARK CIRCLE Co now owns 400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.27% of the company’s stock.

CVX traded up $0.61 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $102.13. 209,536 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,784,287. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $105.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $91.36. The firm has a market cap of $196.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.60, a P/E/G ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.33. Chevron Co. has a 1 year low of $65.16 and a 1 year high of $112.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.26.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $25.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.97 billion. Chevron had a positive return on equity of 1.75% and a negative net margin of 10.86%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.49 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th were given a dividend of $1.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.05%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.30%.

CVX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James cut their target price on Chevron from $122.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Chevron from $113.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Truist raised their target price on Chevron from $105.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $113.00 price target (down previously from $117.00) on shares of Chevron in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Scotiabank reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of Chevron in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.68.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

