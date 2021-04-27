Patten & Patten Inc. TN Increases Position in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Patten & Patten Inc. TN raised its position in General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 35.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 176,576 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,225 shares during the period. Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s holdings in General Motors were worth $10,146,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GM. Global Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of General Motors by 4,715.4% in the 4th quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 626 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 613 shares in the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of General Motors by 299.4% in the 1st quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 627 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Motors in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of General Motors by 1,200.0% in the 4th quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. now owns 650 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its holdings in General Motors by 43.8% during the 1st quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 657 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 77.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get General Motors alerts:

Several equities analysts have weighed in on GM shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of General Motors from $50.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of General Motors in a report on Monday, April 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $67.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of General Motors from $48.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of General Motors from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of General Motors from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.95.

In other General Motors news, EVP Julian G. Blissett sold 30,976 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.83, for a total transaction of $1,729,390.08. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,649,551.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, President Mark L. Reuss sold 145,178 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.39, for a total transaction of $8,476,943.42. Following the sale, the president now owns 248,004 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,480,953.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,571,239 shares of company stock worth $91,396,320. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of GM traded up $0.50 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $58.71. The company had a trading volume of 312,947 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,742,174. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. General Motors has a 1-year low of $20.12 and a 1-year high of $63.44. The stock has a market cap of $84.60 billion, a PE ratio of 26.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.42.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $37.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.34 billion. General Motors had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 9.78%. General Motors’s revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.05 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that General Motors will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

General Motors Profile

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

Further Reading: What are catch-up contributions?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U).

Receive News & Ratings for General Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.