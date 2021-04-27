Patten & Patten Inc. TN Increases Stock Holdings in Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT)

Patten & Patten Inc. TN boosted its position in shares of Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT) by 10.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 41,399 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,005 shares during the quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s holdings in Planet Fitness were worth $3,200,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SRS Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Planet Fitness by 20.2% in the 4th quarter. SRS Investment Management LLC now owns 7,048,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $547,146,000 after buying an additional 1,184,165 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Planet Fitness by 28.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,490,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,854,000 after buying an additional 1,450,870 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Planet Fitness by 27.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,317,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,921,000 after acquiring an additional 499,877 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Planet Fitness by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,698,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,893,000 after acquiring an additional 117,851 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of Planet Fitness by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,595,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,828,000 after acquiring an additional 88,124 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Planet Fitness stock traded up $2.14 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $86.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,844 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,379,619. Planet Fitness, Inc. has a 12-month low of $45.87 and a 12-month high of $90.34. The company has a market capitalization of $7.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,231.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $81.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.24.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.06). Planet Fitness had a net margin of 1.29% and a negative return on equity of 3.97%. The business had revenue of $133.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.61 million. Analysts predict that Planet Fitness, Inc. will post 0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PLNT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Planet Fitness from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Planet Fitness from $80.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Planet Fitness from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Roth Capital lifted their price target on Planet Fitness from $62.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Planet Fitness from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.88.

In other Planet Fitness news, insider William Bode sold 446 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.86, for a total transaction of $35,617.56. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,183 shares in the company, valued at $493,774.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Dorvin D. Lively sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.54, for a total value of $8,354,000.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 100,738 shares of company stock worth $8,413,427. Company insiders own 9.33% of the company’s stock.

About Planet Fitness

Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness brand. It operates through three segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

