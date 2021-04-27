Patten & Patten Inc. TN Lowers Holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Patten & Patten Inc. TN trimmed its holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 12.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 145,069 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,099 shares during the quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $7,647,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. United Bank boosted its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 26.0% during the 3rd quarter. United Bank now owns 67,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,315,000 after acquiring an additional 13,865 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola during the 3rd quarter worth about $244,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 51,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,521,000 after acquiring an additional 7,878 shares in the last quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola during the 3rd quarter worth about $316,000. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola during the 3rd quarter worth about $239,000. 65.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

KO stock traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $53.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 291,490 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,336,266. The stock has a market cap of $230.46 billion, a PE ratio of 27.95, a P/E/G ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The Coca-Cola Company has a fifty-two week low of $43.20 and a fifty-two week high of $54.93. The company’s 50 day moving average is $52.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.43.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 18th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $9 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.58 billion. The Coca-Cola had a net margin of 24.90% and a return on equity of 41.37%. The Coca-Cola’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Company will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.14%. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.62%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on KO. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of The Coca-Cola from $54.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Guggenheim downgraded shares of The Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.69.

In other news, insider Alfredo Rivera sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.15, for a total transaction of $1,023,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 62,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,171,300. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.30, for a total transaction of $3,198,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 145,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,729,086.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 110,501 shares of company stock valued at $5,890,580 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

About The Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantÂ-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

