Patten & Patten Inc. TN Lowers Position in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

Patten & Patten Inc. TN reduced its stake in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) by 7.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,294 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,490 shares during the quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s holdings in CarMax were worth $2,294,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KMX. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of CarMax by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,023,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,185,000 after purchasing an additional 121,117 shares during the last quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of CarMax by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 1,934,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,690,000 after purchasing an additional 322,692 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of CarMax during the 4th quarter valued at $145,181,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of CarMax by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,528,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,366,000 after purchasing an additional 15,856 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of CarMax by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,426,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,773,000 after purchasing an additional 27,980 shares during the last quarter. 97.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CarMax alerts:

NYSE:KMX traded up $2.40 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $133.83. The stock had a trading volume of 11,395 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,270,665. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $130.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $110.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.76. CarMax, Inc. has a one year low of $69.41 and a one year high of $136.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.51, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 2.60.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 31st. The company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.01. CarMax had a return on equity of 20.30% and a net margin of 4.01%. The business had revenue of $5.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that CarMax, Inc. will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on KMX shares. Wedbush raised their target price on CarMax from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Seaport Global Securities lowered CarMax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on CarMax from $140.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on CarMax from $130.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Argus lifted their price objective on CarMax from $105.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, December 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. CarMax currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.21.

In related news, Director Thomas J. Folliard sold 185,120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.47, for a total transaction of $24,337,726.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 392,076 shares in the company, valued at $51,546,231.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Enrique N. Mayor-Mora sold 9,147 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.31, for a total value of $1,155,357.57. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 17,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,199,814.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 214,396 shares of company stock worth $28,060,337. Corporate insiders own 2.09% of the company’s stock.

CarMax Profile

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles; vehicles that do not meet its retail standards to licensed dealers through on-site wholesale auctions; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale.

See Also: What are the reasons investors use put options?



Receive News & Ratings for CarMax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CarMax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.