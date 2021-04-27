Patten & Patten Inc. TN Lowers Stake in iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN)

Patten & Patten Inc. TN lessened its holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 94,676 shares of the company’s stock after selling 371 shares during the period. iShares Global Tech ETF comprises approximately 2.4% of Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Patten & Patten Inc. TN owned approximately 0.57% of iShares Global Tech ETF worth $29,134,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of IXN. Nwam LLC bought a new stake in iShares Global Tech ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $450,000. F3Logic LLC bought a new stake in iShares Global Tech ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $217,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Global Tech ETF by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,512,000 after acquiring an additional 592 shares during the period. Karn Couzens & Associates Inc. raised its stake in iShares Global Tech ETF by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Karn Couzens & Associates Inc. now owns 1,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in iShares Global Tech ETF by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 20,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,254,000 after acquiring an additional 1,109 shares during the period.

IXN traded down $1.82 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $329.48. 25 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 84,797. iShares Global Tech ETF has a 12-month low of $198.51 and a 12-month high of $331.33. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $313.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $297.24.

iShares Global Tech ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Technology Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Information Technology Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s Financial Services LLC, a subsidiary of The McGraw-Hill Companies (S&P) deems to be part of the information technology sector of the economy.

