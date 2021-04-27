Patten & Patten Inc. TN Purchases 21,073 Shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Patten & Patten Inc. TN boosted its position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) by 13.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 182,213 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,073 shares during the period. Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $10,627,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TFC. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Truist Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Peoples Financial Services CORP. boosted its holdings in Truist Financial by 173.4% during the fourth quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. now owns 544 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new position in Truist Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Truist Financial by 274.1% during the first quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 505 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Truist Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.11% of the company’s stock.
TFC stock traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $57.95. The company had a trading volume of 117,105 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,980,466. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.30. The company has a market capitalization of $77.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.63, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.36. Truist Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $29.87 and a 52 week high of $61.26.
In other news, EVP Michael Baron Maguire sold 3,250 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.16, for a total transaction of $189,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $408,690.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Cynthia B. Powell sold 2,201 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.31, for a total value of $128,340.31. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $124,375.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 15,732 shares of company stock valued at $917,040. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.
A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays raised their target price on Truist Financial from $59.00 to $64.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Truist Financial from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Truist Financial from $55.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Truist Financial from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Truist lowered Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.85.
About Truist Financial
Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.
