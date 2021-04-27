Patten & Patten Inc. TN Purchases 27,420 Shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)

Patten & Patten Inc. TN boosted its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) by 126.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,128 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 27,420 shares during the period. Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $5,941,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HLT. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 83.9% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,540,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $839,006,000 after buying an additional 3,441,034 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Hilton Worldwide during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $277,252,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,443,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,052,012,000 after buying an additional 999,493 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in Hilton Worldwide during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $95,450,000. Finally, Ardevora Asset Management LLP bought a new position in Hilton Worldwide during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,944,000. 97.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HLT traded up $2.27 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $129.84. 24,538 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,588,194. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $124.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $110.14. The firm has a market cap of $36.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -109.97 and a beta of 1.33. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $62.47 and a 1 year high of $130.19.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $890.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. Hilton Worldwide had a negative net margin of 5.46% and a negative return on equity of 34.02%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.00 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 0.22 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on HLT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $85.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Gordon Haskett raised their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $97.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $126.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Truist raised their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $106.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $109.96.

In other Hilton Worldwide news, insider Laura Fuentes sold 3,410 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.13, for a total transaction of $423,283.30. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,541,322.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kristin Ann Campbell sold 57,121 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.97, for a total value of $6,224,475.37. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 246,581 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,869,931.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 71,944 shares of company stock worth $8,049,124 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

About Hilton Worldwide

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, owns, leases, manages, develops, and franchises hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, Motto by Hilton, Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Curio Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton, and Hilton Grand Vacations.

