Patten & Patten Inc. TN Purchases 46,083 Shares of Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX)

Patten & Patten Inc. TN increased its position in Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX) by 23.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 243,880 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock after acquiring an additional 46,083 shares during the quarter. Louisiana-Pacific comprises about 1.1% of Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Patten & Patten Inc. TN owned about 0.23% of Louisiana-Pacific worth $13,526,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in LPX. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific during the 4th quarter worth about $57,543,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 222.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,106,269 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $41,121,000 after purchasing an additional 763,209 shares during the period. Sandbar Asset Management LLP bought a new position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific during the 4th quarter worth about $16,075,000. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific during the 1st quarter worth about $23,144,000. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 256.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 459,499 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $11,203,000 after purchasing an additional 330,547 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Michael Sims sold 12,824 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.50, for a total transaction of $621,964.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 83,523 shares in the company, valued at $4,050,865.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Lizanne C. Gottung sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,371 shares in the company, valued at $1,268,550. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,923 shares of company stock worth $876,686 over the last quarter. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

LPX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Louisiana-Pacific from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Stephens raised shares of Louisiana-Pacific from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Louisiana-Pacific has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.75.

NYSE:LPX traded up $1.93 on Tuesday, reaching $70.01. The stock had a trading volume of 49,002 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,528,268. The company has a market capitalization of $7.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.81 and a beta of 1.82. Louisiana-Pacific Co. has a 1-year low of $17.68 and a 1-year high of $69.18. The company has a quick ratio of 2.73, a current ratio of 3.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $58.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.52.

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The building manufacturing company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.27. Louisiana-Pacific had a net margin of 7.79% and a return on equity of 26.04%. The company had revenue of $860.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $790.00 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Louisiana-Pacific Co. will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. This is a positive change from Louisiana-Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 19th. Louisiana-Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 172.97%.

Louisiana-Pacific Company Profile

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets building products primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structure markets. It operates through four segments: Siding; Oriented Strand Board (OSB); Engineered Wood Products (EWP); and South America.

