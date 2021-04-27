Patten & Patten Inc. TN Reduces Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Patten & Patten Inc. TN trimmed its stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 65,598 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,469 shares during the period. Texas Instruments makes up approximately 1.0% of Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $12,397,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Northwest Bancshares Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 16.0% during the first quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. now owns 4,114 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $777,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares during the period. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 5.3% during the first quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 37,483 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,084,000 after purchasing an additional 1,877 shares during the period. Baxter Bros Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 4.1% during the first quarter. Baxter Bros Inc. now owns 46,871 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,858,000 after purchasing an additional 1,857 shares during the period. S&CO Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the first quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA boosted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 6.7% during the first quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 1,577 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

In other news, VP Darla H. Whitaker sold 30,658 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.41, for a total transaction of $5,439,035.78. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 73,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,004,862.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Richard K. Templeton sold 112,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.13, for a total value of $18,689,625.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 579,059 shares in the company, valued at approximately $96,199,071.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 544,325 shares of company stock worth $92,809,465 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TXN. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Texas Instruments from $185.00 to $206.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $162.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $167.00 to $184.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $177.19.

TXN stock traded down $1.14 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $190.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 85,202 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,757,960. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 3.29 and a current ratio of 4.24. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $184.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $168.67. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1 year low of $105.45 and a 1 year high of $197.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $175.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.17, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.06.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.30. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 61.05% and a net margin of 36.24%. The business had revenue of $4.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 30th. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is 77.86%.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

Recommended Story: Percentage Decliners

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.