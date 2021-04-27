Patten & Patten Inc. TN Reduces Stock Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Patten & Patten Inc. TN decreased its position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,188 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 979 shares during the quarter. Adobe accounts for approximately 1.4% of Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s holdings in Adobe were worth $17,203,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ADBE. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Adobe in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,359,174,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Adobe by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,765,781 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $18,887,420,000 after purchasing an additional 753,183 shares during the period. Clarus Group Inc. acquired a new position in Adobe during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $6,058,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Adobe by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,714,823 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,358,218,000 after purchasing an additional 509,861 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in Adobe by 24.1% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,907,912 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $954,186,000 after purchasing an additional 370,884 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADBE stock traded up $0.42 on Tuesday, reaching $516.12. 63,460 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,708,804. Adobe Inc. has a 12-month low of $332.57 and a 12-month high of $536.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.48. The company has a market capitalization of $246.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $478.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $479.36.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The software company reported $3.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.79 by $0.35. Adobe had a return on equity of 35.81% and a net margin of 40.88%. The business had revenue of $3.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.27 earnings per share. Adobe’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 9.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Adobe news, EVP Bryan Lamkin sold 22,188 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $462.01, for a total value of $10,251,077.88. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 93,127 shares in the company, valued at $43,025,605.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Abhay Parasnis sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $499.17, for a total value of $1,996,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 43,746 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,836,690.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 35,412 shares of company stock worth $16,910,679 in the last quarter. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Adobe from $560.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $523.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Adobe from $410.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $570.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Adobe in a research note on Friday, January 15th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $551.68.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

