Patten & Patten Inc. TN Sells 1,620 Shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Patten & Patten Inc. TN lowered its holdings in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 3.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,028 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,620 shares during the period. Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $3,808,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in Morgan Stanley in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Morgan Stanley in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. American Research & Management Co. bought a new position in Morgan Stanley in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Valley Brook Capital Group bought a new position in Morgan Stanley in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in Morgan Stanley in the first quarter valued at $33,000. 76.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Morgan Stanley alerts:

Morgan Stanley stock traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $81.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 228,617 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,753,209. Morgan Stanley has a 1-year low of $35.53 and a 1-year high of $86.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $80.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.15. The company has a market cap of $152.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.75, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.59.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.47. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 19.16% and a return on equity of 12.33%. The business had revenue of $15.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.01 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 65.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Morgan Stanley will post 5.93 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.11%.

In other Morgan Stanley news, insider Daniel A. Simkowitz sold 73,162 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.06, for a total value of $5,857,349.72. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 267,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,449,274.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $98.00 price target on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Morgan Stanley from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.15.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following business segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

Further Reading: How to Invest in Marijuana Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS).

Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Stanley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Stanley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.