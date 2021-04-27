Patten & Patten Inc. TN Sells 2,171 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Patten & Patten Inc. TN reduced its position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 0.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 372,964 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,171 shares during the quarter. Cisco Systems accounts for about 1.6% of Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $19,286,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CSCO. Delta Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.4% in the first quarter. Delta Capital Management LLC now owns 66,026 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $3,414,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC raised its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 4.9% during the first quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC now owns 8,517 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $440,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the first quarter valued at approximately $381,000. Northwest Bancshares Inc. increased its position in Cisco Systems by 1.8% in the first quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. now owns 141,417 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $7,313,000 after purchasing an additional 2,468 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its position in Cisco Systems by 17.8% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,031,386 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $156,752,000 after purchasing an additional 457,355 shares during the last quarter. 70.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 8,497 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.20, for a total value of $392,561.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Prat Bhatt sold 6,273 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.21, for a total transaction of $296,148.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 119,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,631,303.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 37,776 shares of company stock worth $1,832,205. 0.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CSCO traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $51.56. 285,073 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,378,721. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.28 and a 1-year high of $53.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market capitalization of $217.68 billion, a PE ratio of 20.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a 50 day moving average of $50.89 and a 200 day moving average of $45.19.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The network equipment provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.76% and a return on equity of 32.64%. The firm had revenue of $11.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 6th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 5th. This is an increase from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 50.68%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CSCO shares. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Friday. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Wolfe Research raised shares of Cisco Systems from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.71.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

