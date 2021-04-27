Patten & Patten Inc. TN Sells 4,050 Shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Patten & Patten Inc. TN trimmed its holdings in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) by 9.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,912 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,050 shares during the quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $8,080,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 45.2% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,187,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $486,274,000 after buying an additional 680,641 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in shares of DocuSign by 36.1% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,927,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,445,000 after purchasing an additional 511,088 shares during the period. Tiger Global Management LLC grew its position in shares of DocuSign by 491.0% in the 4th quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 1,773,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,473,000 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of DocuSign in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $367,316,000. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of DocuSign by 93.2% in the 4th quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,447,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,885,000 after purchasing an additional 698,316 shares during the period. 72.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DOCU has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on DocuSign in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $282.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler raised DocuSign from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $225.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on DocuSign in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $275.00 price target for the company. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on DocuSign in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $239.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded DocuSign from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. DocuSign has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $271.64.

In other news, CEO Daniel D. Springer sold 356,479 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.61, for a total transaction of $81,851,143.19. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,660,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $381,318,148.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Enrique T. Salem sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.49, for a total value of $1,541,175.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 144,309 shares in the company, valued at $29,654,056.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 393,031 shares of company stock worth $90,008,534 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.06% of the company’s stock.

DOCU traded down $3.48 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $230.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 43,945 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,127,611. DocuSign, Inc. has a 52 week low of $100.71 and a 52 week high of $290.23. The company’s 50-day moving average is $212.11 and its 200-day moving average is $227.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market cap of $44.92 billion, a PE ratio of -198.61 and a beta of 0.88.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $430.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $407.95 million. DocuSign had a negative return on equity of 30.14% and a negative net margin of 16.83%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.12 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that DocuSign, Inc. will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud based software in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, execute, and act on agreements. It also offers DocuSign CLM, which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Intelligent Insights that use artificial intelligence to search and analyze agreements by legal concepts and clauses; Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce; and Negotiate for Salesforce that supports for approvals, document comparisons, and version control.

