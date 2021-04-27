Patten & Patten Inc. TN Sells 928 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Patten & Patten Inc. TN lessened its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 5.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,650 shares of the company’s stock after selling 928 shares during the quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $6,066,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VOO. Winch Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 260.0% during the 1st quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 72 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Reby Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Powell Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, South State CORP. boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 76.0% during the 4th quarter. South State CORP. now owns 88 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $383.58. 277,928 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,965,119. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $369.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $345.91. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $253.97 and a 52 week high of $384.45.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

