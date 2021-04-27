Patten & Patten Inc. TN Sells 930 Shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Patten & Patten Inc. TN lessened its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 1.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,970 shares of the company’s stock after selling 930 shares during the quarter. Constellation Brands accounts for approximately 1.1% of Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $13,901,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Ocean LLC bought a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. CVA Family Office LLC grew its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 3,150.0% in the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Constellation Brands in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.90% of the company’s stock.

STZ stock traded down $0.52 on Tuesday, reaching $237.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,967 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,187,622. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $231.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $214.81. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $151.53 and a 12-month high of $243.44. The firm has a market cap of $46.15 billion, a PE ratio of 23.22, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.69.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 7th. The company reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.27. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 16.09% and a net margin of 21.63%. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 9.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 4th will be paid a $0.76 dividend. This is a positive change from Constellation Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 3rd. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.20%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on STZ shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Constellation Brands in a report on Monday, April 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $265.00 price target on the stock. MKM Partners cut their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $219.00 to $216.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Constellation Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $242.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 11th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $276.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $238.90.

Constellation Brands, Inc engages in the production, marketing and distribution of beer, wine and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, and Corporate Operations and Other and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine and dessert wine-and across all price points.

