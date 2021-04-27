Patten & Patten Inc. TN Trims Stake in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Patten & Patten Inc. TN reduced its position in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 61,997 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,772 shares during the period. Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s holdings in Novartis were worth $5,300,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Krilogy Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Novartis by 72.0% in the 1st quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 13,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after purchasing an additional 5,778 shares during the last quarter. Professional Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in Novartis by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Professional Advisory Services Inc. now owns 227,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,527,000 after acquiring an additional 3,884 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Novartis by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 77,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,327,000 after acquiring an additional 3,298 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC raised its stake in Novartis by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC now owns 62,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,929,000 after acquiring an additional 1,443 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. raised its stake in Novartis by 22.4% during the 4th quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 4,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after acquiring an additional 781 shares during the last quarter. 9.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Novartis stock traded down $1.21 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $86.60. The stock had a trading volume of 44,422 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,970,863. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $198.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.99, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.59. Novartis AG has a 1-year low of $77.04 and a 1-year high of $98.52. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $86.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.59.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $12.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.86 billion. Novartis had a net margin of 14.71% and a return on equity of 24.39%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.32 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Novartis AG will post 5.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th were issued a $3.3784 dividend. This is a positive change from Novartis’s previous annual dividend of $3.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a yield of 2.2%. Novartis’s dividend payout ratio is 39.69%.

Several analysts have commented on NVS shares. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Novartis in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Novartis in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Novartis in a report on Friday, January 15th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Societe Generale reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Novartis in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.50.

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Innovative Medicines and Sandoz. The Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology and dermatology, respiratory, established, and cardiovascular, renal and metabolism medicine products.

