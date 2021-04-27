Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) VP Les B. Korsh Sells 1,174 Shares

Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) VP Les B. Korsh sold 1,174 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.65, for a total value of $39,505.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

PDCO traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $32.89. The stock had a trading volume of 705,748 shares, compared to its average volume of 774,605. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.61. Patterson Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.44 and a 1 year high of $36.88. The stock has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a PE ratio of -6.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.07. Patterson Companies had a positive return on equity of 17.57% and a negative net margin of 9.15%. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Patterson Companies, Inc. will post 1.94 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, April 16th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 15th. Patterson Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.10%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Patterson Companies from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.43.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PDCO. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Patterson Companies by 33.4% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 144,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,154,000 after buying an additional 36,096 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Patterson Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $276,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Patterson Companies by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 63,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,519,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. IMS Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Patterson Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $246,000. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Patterson Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $166,000. 86.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Patterson Companies

Patterson Companies, Inc distributes and sells dental and animal health products in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments; Dental, Animal Health, and Corporate segments. The Dental segment offers consumable products, including infection control, restorative materials, hand instruments, and sterilization products; basic and advanced technology dental equipment; technology solutions, such as practice management software and e-commerce solutions; patient education systems; and office forms and stationery.

