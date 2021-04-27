Paul J. Kardish Sells 15,000 Shares of The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK) Stock

The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK) insider Paul J. Kardish sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $750,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NYSE AZEK traded up $0.73 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $50.80. The company had a trading volume of 513,831 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,048,271. The business’s 50-day moving average is $45.06 and its 200-day moving average is $40.62. The company has a current ratio of 3.42, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market cap of $7.86 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.10. The AZEK Company Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.35 and a 52 week high of $50.89.

The AZEK (NYSE:AZEK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $212.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $211.60 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The AZEK Company Inc. will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AZEK. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of The AZEK by 1,571.4% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new stake in shares of The AZEK during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new position in shares of The AZEK in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Nvwm LLC purchased a new position in shares of The AZEK in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. raised its position in shares of The AZEK by 74.0% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. 94.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on AZEK shares. Wedbush began coverage on shares of The AZEK in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of The AZEK in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of The AZEK from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of The AZEK from $42.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of The AZEK in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.39.

About The AZEK

The AZEK Company Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, and selling building products for residential, commercial, and industrial markets in the United States. The operates in two segments, Residential and Commercial. Its products include trims, decks, porches, moldings, railings, pavers, and bathroom and locker systems, as well as extruded plastic sheet products and other non-fabricated products for special applications in industrial markets.

