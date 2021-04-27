Paxos Standard Hits Market Cap of $908.74 Million (PAX)

Paxos Standard (CURRENCY:PAX) traded 0% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on April 27th. Paxos Standard has a total market cap of $908.74 million and $71.09 million worth of Paxos Standard was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Paxos Standard coin can now be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00001817 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Paxos Standard has traded down 0% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Arweave (AR) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $30.05 or 0.00054648 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.78 or 0.00015969 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0206 or 0.00000037 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000498 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0639 or 0.00000116 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000217 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Origin Sport (ORS) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Paxos Standard Coin Profile

Paxos Standard is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 10th, 2018. Paxos Standard’s total supply is 909,804,609 coins. Paxos Standard’s official Twitter account is @PaxosStandard . The official message board for Paxos Standard is medium.com/@PaxosStandard . Paxos Standard’s official website is paxos.com/standard

According to CryptoCompare, “Paxos Standard (PAX) is a stable coin owned by Paxos Trust Company, LLC. It combines the stability of the dollar with the efficiency of blockchain technology. Paxos is regulated by the New York State Department of Financial Services, which has deep experience and knowledge as an intermediary between fiat and digital assets. Built on the Ethereum blockchain, it offers the benefits of crypto-assets such as immutability and decentralized accounting. Since it is fully collateralized by dollars, Paxos Standard offers a liquid and digital alternative to cash, available 24/7 for instantaneous transaction settlement and fully redeemable. Paxos Standard has been designed as an Ethereum token written according to the ERC-20 protocol so that anyone with an Ethereum wallet will be able to send and receive Paxos Standard tokens. The smart contract has been audited by smart contract auditors Nomic Labs and ChainSecurity, and nationally top-ranking auditing firm Withum will perform attestation procedures on their token and bank account balances on a month-end basis. Why Use Paxos Standard: Hold digital assets in PAX to limit exposure to volatilitySettle the cash component of digital asset transactions in dollar-equivalent denominationsMove between digital assets with ease and lower feesSettle transactions outside of traditional banking hoursTransact internationally more efficiently”

