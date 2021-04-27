Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) Position Boosted by Palmer Knight Co

Palmer Knight Co boosted its position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 23.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 76,538 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,341 shares during the period. Paychex comprises approximately 4.3% of Palmer Knight Co’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Palmer Knight Co’s holdings in Paychex were worth $7,502,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PAYX. AGF Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Paychex in the 4th quarter worth $25,691,000. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Paychex by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc now owns 15,516 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,494,000 after purchasing an additional 2,543 shares during the period. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Paychex in the 4th quarter valued at about $329,000. Distillate Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Paychex during the 4th quarter worth about $1,658,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC increased its position in Paychex by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 39,080 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,641,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Paychex alerts:

Several research firms have issued reports on PAYX. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Paychex from $70.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Monday, December 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Paychex from $81.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Paychex from $91.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Paychex from $82.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on shares of Paychex from $93.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.00.

NASDAQ:PAYX traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $98.67. The stock had a trading volume of 8,287 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,906,471. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The company has a market capitalization of $35.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.90. Paychex, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.00 and a 1-year high of $101.15. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $97.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $91.72.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 5th. The business services provider reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. Paychex had a return on equity of 37.99% and a net margin of 26.66%. Paychex’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.97 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Paychex, Inc. will post 2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Paychex news, VP John B. Gibson sold 82,488 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.79, for a total value of $7,406,597.52. Also, Director Joseph M. Velli sold 3,753 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.93, for a total value of $363,778.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 52,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,100,359.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 171,535 shares of company stock valued at $15,696,512. 11.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Paychex

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

See Also: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) – What You Need to Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAYX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX).

Receive News & Ratings for Paychex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paychex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.