Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) Position Increased by Baxter Bros Inc.

Baxter Bros Inc. raised its position in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 1.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 105,356 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,160 shares during the quarter. Paychex accounts for 1.8% of Baxter Bros Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Baxter Bros Inc.’s holdings in Paychex were worth $10,327,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Paychex by 857.1% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 268 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Paychex in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Paychex in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Paychex in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Paychex in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. 70.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Paychex alerts:

PAYX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Paychex from $82.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Paychex from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Paychex from $91.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Paychex from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Paychex from $93.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.00.

In other Paychex news, VP John B. Gibson sold 82,488 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.79, for a total transaction of $7,406,597.52. Also, Director Joseph M. Velli sold 3,753 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.93, for a total transaction of $363,778.29. Following the sale, the director now owns 52,619 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,100,359.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 171,535 shares of company stock worth $15,696,512. 11.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PAYX stock traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $98.72. 9,599 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,906,471. Paychex, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.00 and a twelve month high of $101.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $97.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $91.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.90.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 5th. The business services provider reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. Paychex had a net margin of 26.66% and a return on equity of 37.99%. Paychex’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.97 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Paychex, Inc. will post 2.94 EPS for the current year.

About Paychex

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

Further Reading: What is a Leveraged Buyout (LBO)?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAYX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX).

Receive News & Ratings for Paychex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paychex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.