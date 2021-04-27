Paycom Software (PAYC) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, May 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.10 per share for the quarter. Paycom Software has set its FY 2021

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The software maker reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $220.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $213.57 million. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 26.72% and a net margin of 20.21%. Paycom Software’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.86 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Paycom Software to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of PAYC opened at $400.96 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 142.18, a P/E/G ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 1.49. Paycom Software has a one year low of $216.13 and a one year high of $471.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $380.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $398.72.

A number of research analysts have commented on PAYC shares. Cowen increased their target price on Paycom Software from $437.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Paycom Software from $415.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Paycom Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $384.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Paycom Software from $455.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Paycom Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $470.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $416.11.

In other Paycom Software news, CFO Craig E. Boelte sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $396.97, for a total transaction of $7,939,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

