Payfair (PFR) One Day Volume Hits $70.00

Payfair (CURRENCY:PFR) traded 911.7% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on April 27th. Over the last seven days, Payfair has traded up 954.9% against the US dollar. One Payfair coin can now be purchased for $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges. Payfair has a total market cap of $99,709.83 and $70.00 worth of Payfair was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $36.33 or 0.00066103 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.53 or 0.00020980 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001820 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $35.91 or 0.00065337 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $429.15 or 0.00780862 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $53.85 or 0.00097986 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000354 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $4,460.73 or 0.08116464 BTC.

Payfair Coin Profile

Payfair (CRYPTO:PFR) is a coin. Its genesis date was October 11th, 2017. Payfair’s total supply is 40,487,138 coins and its circulating supply is 39,347,537 coins. Payfair’s official website is payfair.io . The Reddit community for Payfair is /r/payfair and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Payfair’s official Twitter account is @payfairio and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “PayFair is an ERC-20 token based on the Ethereum network. “

Payfair Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Payfair directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Payfair should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Payfair using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

