Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY) Shares Acquired by Broadleaf Partners LLC

Broadleaf Partners LLC boosted its position in Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY) by 4.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,101 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,262 shares during the period. Paylocity comprises 2.0% of Broadleaf Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Broadleaf Partners LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Paylocity worth $5,233,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PCTY. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Paylocity in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Paylocity during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Paylocity during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Private Capital Group LLC increased its position in Paylocity by 239.5% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 258 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Infini Master Fund purchased a new position in Paylocity during the fourth quarter worth $62,000. 68.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ PCTY traded down $0.42 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $199.46. 228 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 260,021. Paylocity Holding Co. has a 52-week low of $88.01 and a 52-week high of $218.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.85 billion, a PE ratio of 176.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.76 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $184.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $192.64.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The software maker reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $146.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.47 million. Paylocity had a return on equity of 16.89% and a net margin of 11.05%. Analysts predict that Paylocity Holding Co. will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PCTY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James raised their price target on Paylocity from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. JMP Securities raised their price objective on Paylocity from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Paylocity from $210.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Paylocity in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Paylocity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $224.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $192.33.

About Paylocity

Paylocity Holding Corporation provides cloud-based payroll and human capital management software solutions for medium-sized organizations in the United States. The company offers Payroll module that enables clients to automate key payroll processes and manage compliance; Core HR module, which provides a set of HR capabilities enabling clients to manage HR data; and Talent module that enable clients to manage their talent throughout employees' tenures, starting at recruiting and carrying through onboarding, learning, and performance management.

