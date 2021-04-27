Paylocity Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:PCTY)

Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Traders bought 577 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 774% compared to the typical daily volume of 66 put options.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PCTY. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Paylocity in the 4th quarter valued at about $65,724,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of Paylocity by 1,002.3% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 134,160 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,625,000 after buying an additional 121,989 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Paylocity by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,565,639 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $734,201,000 after buying an additional 99,655 shares during the last quarter. Berkshire Capital Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Paylocity by 729,500.0% in the 4th quarter. Berkshire Capital Holdings Inc. now owns 72,960 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $15,023,000 after buying an additional 72,950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its position in Paylocity by 23.4% during the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 368,051 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $75,785,000 after purchasing an additional 69,850 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Paylocity alerts:

A number of research firms have recently commented on PCTY. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Paylocity in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of Paylocity from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Paylocity from $210.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Paylocity from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Paylocity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $224.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $192.33.

NASDAQ:PCTY opened at $199.88 on Tuesday. Paylocity has a one year low of $88.01 and a one year high of $218.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market cap of $10.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 176.89, a P/E/G ratio of 12.76 and a beta of 1.36. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $184.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $192.64.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The software maker reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.14. Paylocity had a net margin of 11.05% and a return on equity of 16.89%. The business had revenue of $146.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.47 million. On average, research analysts predict that Paylocity will post 0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Paylocity Company Profile

Paylocity Holding Corporation provides cloud-based payroll and human capital management software solutions for medium-sized organizations in the United States. The company offers Payroll module that enables clients to automate key payroll processes and manage compliance; Core HR module, which provides a set of HR capabilities enabling clients to manage HR data; and Talent module that enable clients to manage their talent throughout employees' tenures, starting at recruiting and carrying through onboarding, learning, and performance management.

Recommended Story: What is a price target?

Receive News & Ratings for Paylocity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paylocity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.