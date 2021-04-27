PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) is Pelham Global Financials Ltd.’s 5th Largest Position

Pelham Global Financials Ltd. increased its stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 21.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 97,600 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,400 shares during the quarter. PayPal comprises about 9.5% of Pelham Global Financials Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Pelham Global Financials Ltd.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $23,701,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in PayPal by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 13,229,817 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,098,423,000 after buying an additional 2,132,996 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of PayPal in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,621,726,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of PayPal by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 10,680,445 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,501,360,000 after acquiring an additional 560,751 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of PayPal by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,814,891 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,298,647,000 after acquiring an additional 1,362,423 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Temasek Holdings Private Ltd lifted its stake in shares of PayPal by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd now owns 9,502,785 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,225,552,000 after acquiring an additional 113,901 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PYPL traded down $3.20 on Tuesday, hitting $268.52. The stock had a trading volume of 145,736 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,030,716. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market cap of $315.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.54, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $252.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $235.47. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $115.90 and a 1-year high of $309.14.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The credit services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $6.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.09 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 18.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.32, for a total transaction of $3,043,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 150,568 shares in the company, valued at $45,820,853.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO John D. Rainey sold 5,377 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.00, for a total transaction of $1,602,346.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 107,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,137,810. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 247,350 shares of company stock valued at $65,644,738 over the last 90 days. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PYPL. Wedbush upped their target price on PayPal from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Citigroup upped their price target on PayPal from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Mizuho upped their price objective on PayPal from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $241.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on PayPal from $302.00 to $329.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. PayPal currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $279.00.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Hyperwallet, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

