PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Acquired by Broadleaf Partners LLC

Broadleaf Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 4.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,370 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,724 shares during the period. PayPal makes up about 4.1% of Broadleaf Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Broadleaf Partners LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $10,775,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in PayPal by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 13,229,817 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,098,423,000 after purchasing an additional 2,132,996 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in PayPal during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,621,726,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of PayPal by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 10,680,445 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,501,360,000 after buying an additional 560,751 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of PayPal by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,814,891 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,298,647,000 after buying an additional 1,362,423 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Temasek Holdings Private Ltd increased its holdings in shares of PayPal by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd now owns 9,502,785 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,225,552,000 after buying an additional 113,901 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

In other PayPal news, EVP Mark Britto sold 1,152 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.11, for a total value of $310,014.72. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 81,961 shares in the company, valued at $22,056,524.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Peggy Alford sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.33, for a total transaction of $1,081,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,238 shares in the company, valued at $5,200,608.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 247,350 shares of company stock worth $65,644,738 over the last three months. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of PYPL traded down $2.82 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $268.90. 158,345 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,030,716. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $115.90 and a one year high of $309.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The business has a 50-day moving average of $252.59 and a 200 day moving average of $235.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $315.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.54, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.12.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The credit services provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.08. PayPal had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 18.31%. The business had revenue of $6.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. PayPal’s revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on PYPL. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on PayPal from $290.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on PayPal from $215.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $345.00 price target on shares of PayPal in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Atlantic Securities cut shares of PayPal from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of PayPal from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $279.00.

PayPal Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Hyperwallet, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

