PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc.

Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 2.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 69,696 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,824 shares during the period. PayPal makes up approximately 2.0% of Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $16,925,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Murphy Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PayPal by 181.4% during the 1st quarter. Murphy Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,242 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,272,000 after buying an additional 3,379 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC increased its holdings in PayPal by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 351,894 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $85,454,000 after purchasing an additional 3,199 shares during the last quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in PayPal by 144.4% in the 4th quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 6,759 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,583,000 after purchasing an additional 3,994 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in PayPal by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 290,163 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $67,956,000 after purchasing an additional 33,838 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC increased its holdings in PayPal by 302.4% in the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 5,545 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,299,000 after purchasing an additional 4,167 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

In other PayPal news, CFO John D. Rainey sold 5,377 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.00, for a total transaction of $1,602,346.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 107,845 shares in the company, valued at $32,137,810. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.29, for a total transaction of $2,442,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 245,721 shares in the company, valued at $60,027,183.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 247,350 shares of company stock worth $65,644,738 over the last 90 days. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Oddo Bhf assumed coverage on shares of PayPal in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of PayPal from $215.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of PayPal from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on shares of PayPal from $290.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of PayPal from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $279.00.

PYPL traded down $2.13 on Tuesday, hitting $269.59. 125,367 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,030,716. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. The business’s fifty day moving average is $252.59 and its 200 day moving average is $235.47. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $115.90 and a fifty-two week high of $309.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $316.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 102.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.12.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The credit services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.08. PayPal had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 18.31%. The company had revenue of $6.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.86 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PayPal Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Hyperwallet, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

