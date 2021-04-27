PayPie (PPP) 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $1,290.00

PayPie (CURRENCY:PPP) traded down 25.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on April 27th. PayPie has a market capitalization of $2.29 million and approximately $1,290.00 worth of PayPie was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PayPie coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0277 or 0.00000050 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, PayPie has traded 33.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.42 or 0.00066225 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.31 or 0.00020570 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001818 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $450.54 or 0.00819342 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.37 or 0.00064315 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.95 or 0.00096293 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000348 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4,402.40 or 0.08006028 BTC.

PayPie Coin Profile

PPP is a coin. Its launch date was October 10th, 2017. PayPie’s total supply is 165,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 82,500,000 coins. The Reddit community for PayPie is /r/PayPie . The official website for PayPie is www.paypie.bb . PayPie’s official Twitter account is @PayPiePlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “PayPie is an Ethereum based accounting platform for risk score analysis. PPP Token is the utility token which provides access to the PayPie platform for certain transactions and services, including the purchase of invoices and access to credit histories of small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) “

Buying and Selling PayPie

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PayPie directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PayPie should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PayPie using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

