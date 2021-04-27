Paytomat (PTI) Market Cap Reaches $184,321.26

Paytomat (CURRENCY:PTI) traded down 5.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on April 27th. Over the last week, Paytomat has traded down 10.7% against the US dollar. One Paytomat coin can now be bought for about $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. Paytomat has a market capitalization of $184,321.26 and $8,419.00 worth of Paytomat was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00002552 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001810 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.53 or 0.00062499 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $152.67 or 0.00276337 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00004484 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $582.95 or 0.01055173 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.86 or 0.00026892 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $402.49 or 0.00728526 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55,282.47 or 1.00064007 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Paytomat Profile

Paytomat’s total supply is 3,600,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 166,030,078 coins. The official website for Paytomat is paytomat.com . The Reddit community for Paytomat is /r/Paytomat and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Paytomat’s official Twitter account is @paytomat and its Facebook page is accessible here . Paytomat’s official message board is medium.com/@paytomat

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded in 2017, Paytomat is a decentralized infrastructure for cryptocurrency payments with a built-in blockchain-based loyalty program. It incentivizes merchants and customers to either accept or to spend their cryptocurrency on a global scale. As a reward for being a part of Paytomat ecosystems, both merchants and customers receive corresponding assets they can use to pay within the ecosystem, set up a master node or receive various discounts and free services. The PTI token is an EOS-based cryptocurrency. It is a utility token that concedes users the right to exchange PTI tokens to PTM coins in the future. PTM coins are the medium of exchange for the Paytomat payment system. “

Buying and Selling Paytomat

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Paytomat directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Paytomat should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Paytomat using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

