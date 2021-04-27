PBF Energy Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:PBF)

PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Stock traders purchased 16,598 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 1,188% compared to the average daily volume of 1,289 call options.

In other PBF Energy news, insider John C. Barone sold 1,986 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.56, for a total transaction of $32,888.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PBF. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of PBF Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $9,424,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of PBF Energy during the first quarter worth $5,875,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PBF Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $338,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in PBF Energy by 28.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,352,440 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $9,603,000 after purchasing an additional 301,843 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PBF Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,023,000. 75.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PBF opened at $13.29 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The stock has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.52 and a beta of 2.95. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $14.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.82. PBF Energy has a 12 month low of $4.06 and a 12 month high of $18.78.

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The oil and gas company reported ($4.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.41) by ($1.12). PBF Energy had a negative return on equity of 27.99% and a negative net margin of 5.86%. The company had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.52 billion. Equities research analysts expect that PBF Energy will post -10.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PBF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of PBF Energy from $8.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of PBF Energy from $9.00 to $17.50 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised PBF Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, March 5th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on PBF Energy from $8.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded PBF Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $8.75 to $17.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.91.

PBF Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in refining and supplying petroleum products. The company operates in two segments, Refining and Logistics. It produces gasoline, ultra-low-sulfur diesel, heating oil, diesel fuel, jet fuel, lubricants, petrochemicals, and asphalt, as well as unbranded transportation fuels, petrochemical feedstocks, blending components, and other petroleum products.

