PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.82 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE) will announce $0.82 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for PDC Energy’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.48 to $1.04. PDC Energy posted earnings of ($0.98) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 183.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that PDC Energy will report full year earnings of $3.64 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.13 to $4.64. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $4.26 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.00 to $5.43. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for PDC Energy.

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The energy producer reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $278.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $360.83 million. PDC Energy had a negative net margin of 55.72% and a positive return on equity of 2.42%.

PDCE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Cowen upped their target price on PDC Energy from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on PDC Energy from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on PDC Energy from $30.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seaport Global Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of PDC Energy in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on PDC Energy from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.50.

NASDAQ:PDCE opened at $35.69 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a PE ratio of -4.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 3.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.58. PDC Energy has a 1-year low of $9.79 and a 1-year high of $42.79.

In related news, EVP Lance Lauck sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.45, for a total transaction of $112,350.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 166,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,248,607.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Anthony J. Crisafio sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.78, for a total value of $188,900.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,036 shares in the company, valued at approximately $341,380.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 60,406 shares of company stock valued at $2,223,352 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in PDC Energy in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in PDC Energy during the first quarter worth about $49,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in PDC Energy by 1,520.9% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,399 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 2,251 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC grew its stake in PDC Energy by 615.6% during the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 2,841 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 2,444 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in PDC Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $320,000.

PDC Energy Company Profile

PDC Energy, Inc, an independent exploration and production company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company's operations are primarily located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas.

