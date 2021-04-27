Pearson plc (LON:PSON) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Pearson plc (LON:PSON) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 658.40 ($8.60).

PSON has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group cut shares of Pearson to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from GBX 741 ($9.68) to GBX 730 ($9.54) in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Pearson from GBX 630 ($8.23) to GBX 700 ($9.15) and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on shares of Pearson from GBX 475 ($6.21) to GBX 500 ($6.53) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Pearson from GBX 480 ($6.27) to GBX 570 ($7.45) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Shore Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Pearson in a research report on Thursday, March 11th.

Get Pearson alerts:

Shares of Pearson stock opened at GBX 823 ($10.75) on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 794.75 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 696.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.20. Pearson has a twelve month low of GBX 412.09 ($5.38) and a twelve month high of GBX 909 ($11.88). The stock has a market cap of £6.20 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.07.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 25th will be paid a GBX 13.50 ($0.18) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.78%. This is a positive change from Pearson’s previous dividend of $6.00. Pearson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.48%.

In related news, insider Graeme Pitkethly acquired 6,075 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 823 ($10.75) per share, for a total transaction of £49,997.25 ($65,321.73). Also, insider Sally Johnson sold 7,205 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 779 ($10.18), for a total transaction of £56,126.95 ($73,330.22).

About Pearson

Pearson plc provides educational products and services to governments, educational institutions, corporations, and professional bodies worldwide. The company operates through North America, Core, and Growth segments. It offers courseware services, including curriculum materials provided in book form and/or through access to digital content; and assessments, such as test development, processing, and scoring services.

Further Reading: How to start trading in the forex market?

Receive News & Ratings for Pearson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pearson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.