PEDEVCO (NYSEAMERICAN:PED) Stock Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $1.30

PEDEVCO Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:PED) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.30 and traded as high as $1.33. PEDEVCO shares last traded at $1.33, with a volume of 233,716 shares changing hands.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded PEDEVCO from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th.

Get PEDEVCO alerts:

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.30. The company has a market cap of $105.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.50 and a beta of 1.22.

In related news, major shareholder Viktor Tkachev sold 66,001 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.51, for a total transaction of $99,661.51. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,873,999 shares in the company, valued at $11,889,738.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Insiders have sold 424,000 shares of company stock valued at $657,020 in the last quarter. 76.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in PEDEVCO stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in PEDEVCO Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:PED) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 25,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About PEDEVCO (NYSEAMERICAN:PED)

PEDEVCO Corp., an oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, and production of oil and natural gas assets in the United States. As of December 31, 2020, the company held approximately 37,068 net acres in the Permian Basin Asset located in Chaves and Roosevelt Counties, New Mexico; and approximately 11,948 net D-J Basin acres in D-J Basin Asset situated in Weld and Morgan Counties, Colorado.

Read More: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Receive News & Ratings for PEDEVCO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PEDEVCO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.