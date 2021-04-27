PEDEVCO (NYSEAMERICAN:PED) Stock Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $1.30

PEDEVCO Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:PED) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.30 and traded as high as $1.33. PEDEVCO shares last traded at $1.33, with a volume of 233,716 shares changing hands.
Separately, TheStreet downgraded PEDEVCO from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th.
The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.30. The company has a market cap of $105.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.50 and a beta of 1.22.
A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in PEDEVCO stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in PEDEVCO Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:PED) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 25,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About PEDEVCO (NYSEAMERICAN:PED)
PEDEVCO Corp., an oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, and production of oil and natural gas assets in the United States. As of December 31, 2020, the company held approximately 37,068 net acres in the Permian Basin Asset located in Chaves and Roosevelt Counties, New Mexico; and approximately 11,948 net D-J Basin acres in D-J Basin Asset situated in Weld and Morgan Counties, Colorado.
