Peercoin (PPC) Market Cap Achieves $26.53 Million

Peercoin (CURRENCY:PPC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on April 27th. One Peercoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.99 or 0.00001794 BTC on major exchanges. Peercoin has a market capitalization of $26.53 million and approximately $100,796.00 worth of Peercoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Peercoin has traded up 5.9% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

PRIZM (PZM) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000017 BTC.

NuBits (USNBT) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000622 BTC.

Tigerfinance (TIGER) traded down 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000353 BTC.

THECASH (TCH) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Tchain (TCH) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000003 BTC.

NIX Bridge Token (NBT) traded down 27.2% against the dollar and now trades at $80.59 or 0.00141480 BTC.

About Peercoin

Peercoin (PPC) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 20th, 2012. Peercoin’s total supply is 26,903,966 coins. The Reddit community for Peercoin is /r/peercoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Peercoin’s official Twitter account is @peercoinppc and its Facebook page is accessible here . Peercoin’s official message board is talk.peercoin.net . Peercoin’s official website is www.peercoin.net

According to CryptoCompare, “A peer-to-peer crypto-currency design derived from Satoshi Nakamoto's Bitcoin. Proof-of-Stake replaces Proof-of-Work to provide most of the network security. Under this hybrid design proof-of-work mainly provides initial minting and is largely non-essential in the long run. The security level of the network is not highly energy-dependent thus providing an energy-efficient and more cost-competitive peer-to-peer crypto-currency. Proof-of-Stake is based on coin age and generated by each node via a hashing scheme bearing similarity to Bitcoins but over limited search space. Blockchain history and transaction settlement are further protected by a centrally broadcasted checkpoint mechanism. “

Buying and Selling Peercoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Peercoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Peercoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Peercoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

