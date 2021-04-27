Peerplays One Day Trading Volume Hits $27,646.00 (PPY)

Peerplays (CURRENCY:PPY) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on April 27th. Peerplays has a market cap of $2.97 million and $27,646.00 worth of Peerplays was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Peerplays coin can currently be purchased for $0.66 or 0.00001200 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Peerplays has traded 19.1% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00002536 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001817 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.15 or 0.00062067 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $150.72 or 0.00273904 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.50 or 0.00004536 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $576.02 or 0.01046790 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $14.69 or 0.00026704 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $391.52 or 0.00711496 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $54,984.27 or 0.99922207 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Peerplays Coin Profile

Peerplays was first traded on April 30th, 2016. Peerplays’ total supply is 5,589,336 coins and its circulating supply is 4,501,541 coins. The official website for Peerplays is www.peerplays.com . The Reddit community for Peerplays is /r/Peerplays and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Peerplays’ official Twitter account is @Peerplays and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Peerplays is The Gaming Blockchain, disrupting the global gaming industry with a new paradigm of fairness, transparency, speed, and security. Peerplays uses Graphene technology and *Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) to provide the fastest, most decentralized blockchain consensus model available today. Learn more about this world-leading blockchain at www.peerplays.com. *A move to Gamified Proof of Stake (GPoS) is currently in progress. “

Buying and Selling Peerplays

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Peerplays directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Peerplays should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Peerplays using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

