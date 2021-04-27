Pelham Global Financials Ltd. Buys New Stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Pelham Global Financials Ltd. bought a new position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 553,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $21,396,000. Bank of America accounts for 8.6% of Pelham Global Financials Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Regal Wealth Group Inc. grew its holdings in Bank of America by 7.7% in the first quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. now owns 3,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. Family Legacy Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bank of America by 1.2% during the first quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 22,567 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $873,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. IMS Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Bank of America by 1.6% during the first quarter. IMS Capital Management now owns 17,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $668,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc lifted its position in shares of Bank of America by 2.7% during the first quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 10,744 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Bank of America by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.10% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Bank of America from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $27.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Bank of America from $33.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Bank of America from $28.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, UBS Group set a $30.00 price target on shares of Bank of America and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Bank of America presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.32.

Shares of Bank of America stock traded up $0.37 on Tuesday, hitting $39.78. 539,528 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 55,046,992. The company has a market capitalization of $343.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.59. Bank of America Co. has a one year low of $20.10 and a one year high of $40.38. The company has a fifty day moving average of $38.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $22.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.67 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 8.00% and a net margin of 19.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.49%.

Bank of America announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, January 19th that permits the company to repurchase $2.90 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

