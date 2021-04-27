Pelham Global Financials Ltd. Has $22.66 Million Position in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Pelham Global Financials Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 21.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 160,226 shares of the payment services company’s stock after buying an additional 27,886 shares during the period. American Express makes up about 9.1% of Pelham Global Financials Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Pelham Global Financials Ltd.’s holdings in American Express were worth $22,662,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in American Express during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in American Express during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Hexavest Inc. purchased a new position in shares of American Express in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in American Express during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management purchased a new position in American Express during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. 83.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on American Express from $166.00 to $171.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on American Express from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on American Express from $128.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded American Express from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $148.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut American Express from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $126.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Express currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $126.33.

NYSE AXP traded down $1.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $149.32. 47,802 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,595,480. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $145.32 and its 200-day moving average is $125.04. The company has a market capitalization of $119.97 billion, a PE ratio of 37.31, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.36. American Express has a 52-week low of $76.00 and a 52-week high of $151.46.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $1.13. American Express had a net margin of 8.84% and a return on equity of 21.31%. The company had revenue of $9.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that American Express will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a special dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 10th. Investors of record on Friday, April 2nd will be paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 31st. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.98%.

In other news, insider Anre D. Williams sold 59,352 shares of American Express stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.88, for a total transaction of $8,658,269.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 85,522 shares in the company, valued at $12,475,949.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Douglas E. Buckminster sold 32,833 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.08, for a total transaction of $4,796,244.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 111,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,250,961.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

