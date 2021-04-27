PENG (PENG) Price Tops $0.0001 on Major Exchanges

PENG (CURRENCY:PENG) traded up 1.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on April 27th. During the last seven days, PENG has traded down 1.7% against the dollar. One PENG coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. PENG has a market capitalization of $431,366.32 and $1.00 worth of PENG was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get PENG alerts:

SuperFarm (SUPER) traded up 23.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00004100 BTC.

PAC Protocol (PAC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0112 or 0.00000020 BTC.

DECOIN (DTEP) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000232 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000018 BTC.

ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000440 BTC.

BitGuild PLAT (PLAT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Passive Income (PSI) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $331.20 or 0.00603665 BTC.

MM Token (MM) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.17 or 0.00014888 BTC.

MilliMeter (MM) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00002371 BTC.

Junsonmingchncoin (JMC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PENG Profile

PENG is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. PENG’s total supply is 10,496,176,833 coins and its circulating supply is 7,862,708,470 coins. PENG’s official Twitter account is @coin_peng . PENG’s official website is pengcoin.io . The Reddit community for PENG is /r/PenguinCoinPENG and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “PENG Coin is a cryptocurrency that aims to make charitable transactions more sustainable and cost-effective. By utilizing the safety, decentralization, and convenience that blockchain infrastructure provides, PENG Coin ensures donations go directly to the actual causes rather than through middlemen. PENG Coin integrates features from several other cryptocurrencies, as it is built on PIVX, DASH & DigiByte source code to provide a built-in governance system, a masternode network, low-to-zero costs and fast block times. PENG Coin incentivizes the network through a sustainable Proof-of-Stake consensus algorithm with sensible block rewards. “

Buying and Selling PENG

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PENG directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PENG should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PENG using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for PENG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PENG and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.