Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) Now Covered by Analysts at Redburn Partners

Analysts at Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on PENN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Penn National Gaming from $134.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Craig Hallum upped their price target on Penn National Gaming from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Penn National Gaming from $153.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Penn National Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $86.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Loop Capital cut shares of Penn National Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.10.

Get Penn National Gaming alerts:

NASDAQ:PENN opened at $90.28 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.24 and a beta of 2.79. Penn National Gaming has a 1 year low of $14.31 and a 1 year high of $142.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $107.86 and a 200-day moving average of $92.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47.

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.14). Penn National Gaming had a negative return on equity of 8.73% and a negative net margin of 19.86%. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.80) EPS. Penn National Gaming’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Penn National Gaming will post 0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Jay A. Snowden sold 71,540 shares of Penn National Gaming stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.61, for a total value of $10,059,239.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 263,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,999,974.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Saul Reibstein sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.98, for a total transaction of $1,249,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 38,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,792,233.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,081,540 shares of company stock worth $382,709,039 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Penn National Gaming during the 1st quarter worth about $701,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Penn National Gaming during the 1st quarter valued at about $432,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Penn National Gaming by 0.8% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 37,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,958,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Penn National Gaming during the 1st quarter worth approximately $933,000. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Penn National Gaming by 59.4% during the 1st quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 36,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,804,000 after acquiring an additional 13,555 shares during the period. 87.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Penn National Gaming Company Profile

Penn National Gaming, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and manages gaming and racing properties, and operates video gaming terminals. It operates through four segments: Northeast, South, West, and Midwest. The company operates live sports betting properties in Colorado, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Michigan, Mississippi, Nevada, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia; Barstool Sports, an online sports betting app in Pennsylvania; and online social casino, bingo, and online casinos under the iGaming name in Pennsylvania and Michigan.

Recommended Story: Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)

Receive News & Ratings for Penn National Gaming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Penn National Gaming and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.