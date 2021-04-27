Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) Price Target Raised to $158.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) had its price objective lifted by The Goldman Sachs Group from $153.00 to $158.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 75.01% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on Penn National Gaming from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Penn National Gaming from $100.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Penn National Gaming in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $128.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Penn National Gaming from $98.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Penn National Gaming from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.10.

Get Penn National Gaming alerts:

Penn National Gaming stock opened at $90.28 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $107.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $92.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.24 and a beta of 2.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 2.37. Penn National Gaming has a one year low of $14.31 and a one year high of $142.00.

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. Penn National Gaming had a negative net margin of 19.86% and a negative return on equity of 8.73%. Penn National Gaming’s revenue was down 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.80) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Penn National Gaming will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Chairman Peter M. Carlino sold 3,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.80, for a total transaction of $371,400,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 596,453 shares in the company, valued at approximately $73,840,881.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jay A. Snowden sold 71,540 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.61, for a total value of $10,059,239.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 263,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,999,974.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,081,540 shares of company stock valued at $382,709,039. Corporate insiders own 1.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PENN. Azora Capital LP increased its holdings in Penn National Gaming by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Azora Capital LP now owns 52,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,805,000 after purchasing an additional 4,995 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in Penn National Gaming by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 67,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,913,000 after purchasing an additional 4,022 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Penn National Gaming in the 3rd quarter worth about $8,794,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Penn National Gaming in the 3rd quarter worth about $241,000. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Penn National Gaming in the 3rd quarter worth about $229,000. 87.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Penn National Gaming Company Profile

Penn National Gaming, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and manages gaming and racing properties, and operates video gaming terminals. It operates through four segments: Northeast, South, West, and Midwest. The company operates live sports betting properties in Colorado, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Michigan, Mississippi, Nevada, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia; Barstool Sports, an online sports betting app in Pennsylvania; and online social casino, bingo, and online casinos under the iGaming name in Pennsylvania and Michigan.

Read More: What is a balanced fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Penn National Gaming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Penn National Gaming and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.