Penns Woods Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PWOD) Director Cameron Kephart Purchases 800 Shares

Penns Woods Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PWOD) Director Cameron Kephart bought 800 shares of Penns Woods Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $23.50 per share, with a total value of $18,800.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ PWOD traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $23.47. 22,589 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,858. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Penns Woods Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.50 and a 12 month high of $28.42. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $24.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $165.63 million, a PE ratio of 11.85 and a beta of 0.68.

Penns Woods Bancorp (NASDAQ:PWOD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $15.04 million during the quarter. Penns Woods Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.08% and a net margin of 18.60%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 9th were paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 8th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.45%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Penns Woods Bancorp by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 18,815 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $490,000 after purchasing an additional 949 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Penns Woods Bancorp by 322.2% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,060 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Penns Woods Bancorp by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 11,506 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 1,435 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Penns Woods Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $86,000. Finally, Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC acquired a new position in Penns Woods Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $224,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.74% of the company’s stock.

Penns Woods Bancorp Company Profile

Penns Woods Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Jersey Shore State Bank and Luzerne Bank, which provides commercial and retail banking services to individuals, partnerships, non-profit organizations, and corporations. The company accepts time, demand, and savings deposits, including super NOW accounts, statement savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as checking accounts and IRAs.

