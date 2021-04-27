Peony (PNY) Hits Market Capitalization of $1.25 Million

Peony (CURRENCY:PNY) traded down 2.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on April 27th. During the last seven days, Peony has traded 1.1% lower against the US dollar. Peony has a market capitalization of $1.25 million and $1,534.00 worth of Peony was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Peony coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.16 or 0.00000299 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.39 or 0.00071600 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001357 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00004360 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001344 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0182 or 0.00000033 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.74 or 0.00004976 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0540 or 0.00000098 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000019 BTC.

UNICORN Token (UNI) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded down 35.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Peony Coin Profile

Peony (PNY) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 16th, 2018. Peony’s total supply is 7,576,339 coins. Peony’s official Twitter account is @PeonyCoin . The official website for Peony is www.peonycoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Peony Coin is a PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

Peony Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Peony directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Peony should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Peony using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

