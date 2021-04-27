People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT) Director Sells $126,630.00 in Stock

People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT) Director Jerry Franklin sold 7,000 shares of People’s United Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.09, for a total transaction of $126,630.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 95,514 shares in the company, valued at $1,727,848.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of PBCT traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $18.26. The stock had a trading volume of 4,111,088 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,548,517. People’s United Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.73 and a 52 week high of $19.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $17.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.58. The company has a market capitalization of $7.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.67 and a beta of 1.26.

People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The bank reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $480.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $497.07 million. People’s United Financial had a return on equity of 7.30% and a net margin of 21.57%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.33 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that People’s United Financial, Inc. will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.183 per share. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 30th. This is a boost from People’s United Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. People’s United Financial’s payout ratio is currently 51.80%.

PBCT has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of People’s United Financial from $19.75 to $20.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of People’s United Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of People’s United Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Seaport Global Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of People’s United Financial in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on People’s United Financial from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.56.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of People’s United Financial by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,888 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 839 shares during the period. MONECO Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of People’s United Financial by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 14,445 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 907 shares in the last quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. increased its holdings in People’s United Financial by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 10,665 shares of the bank’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in People’s United Financial by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 17,991 shares of the bank’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 1,076 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp increased its holdings in People’s United Financial by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 21,771 shares of the bank’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 1,138 shares in the last quarter. 71.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

People's United Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for People's United Bank, National Association that provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services to individual, corporate, and municipal customers. The Commercial Banking segment offers commercial deposit products, commercial real estate lending, middle market and business banking, equipment financing, mortgage warehouse and asset-based lending, treasury management services, and capital market capabilities.

