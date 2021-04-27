PEPS Coin Market Cap Reaches $427,703.16 (PEPS)

PEPS Coin (CURRENCY:PEPS) traded 14.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on April 26th. During the last week, PEPS Coin has traded down 2.3% against the U.S. dollar. PEPS Coin has a total market cap of $427,703.16 and $52.00 worth of PEPS Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PEPS Coin coin can now be bought for about $0.0096 or 0.00000018 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

PIVX (PIVX) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00003138 BTC.

LockTrip (LOC) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.99 or 0.00013097 BTC.

Vitae (VITAE) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00003162 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded up 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BillionHappiness (BHC) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $170.06 or 0.00318419 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded 21.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0198 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Rapids (RPD) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Herbalist Token (HERB) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Nyerium (NYEX) traded 308.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PEPS Coin Coin Profile

PEPS is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 17th, 2018. PEPS Coin’s total supply is 60,676,064 coins and its circulating supply is 44,435,901 coins. PEPS Coin’s official website is peps.today . PEPS Coin’s official Twitter account is @projectpeps

According to CryptoCompare, “The Mission of PEPS as a business platform is to form a fully-featured ecosystem, bringing together all agent s (sellers, buyers, vendor s, etc.) into a single blockchain platform. Merchant s of services and product s in Aviation, Healthcare, Hospitality and Education, such as a travel portal or a resort or a bookstore in a mall will have access to the PEPS global application that will enable instant payment processing to their global clientele without the has s le and complication of conversion rates or local fiat pricing. Similarly, consumer s such as tourists, business visitors, etc. will have access to local market s without having to worry about the local currency and exchange rates. “

PEPS Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PEPS Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PEPS Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PEPS Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

